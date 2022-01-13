Marco Odermatt coasted to a stunning victory at the fifth Super-G of the season in Wengen, Switzerland - the last one ahead of Beijing 2022, finishing 0.23 seconds ahead of second-place Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, and 0.58 seconds ahead of Matthias Mayer in third.

Odermatt’s win was his second Super-G victory of this campaign after his win at Beaver Creek, and moved 396 points ahead of Kilde in the overall standings. Kilde still sits top of the Super-G standings.

The race was the first time since 1994 that a Super-G had been held in Wengen, where downhill, slalom and combined events are more traditionally held.

The locals had good reason to place their faith in Odermatt, who came into the race leading the way in the overall standings with 845 points - a very healthy lead over Kilde on 469 points.

He lived up to his billing as one of the favourites by expertly managing the course, registering an astonishing top speed of 138km an hour.

Speaking after the victory, he said: “I feel amazing because it was the Super-G and not the classic downhill. It was really fun to ski; I was super motivated, really calm and did not feel any pressure at all today.

"It was fantastic to ski like this here, and it gives me a lot of confidence going into the downhill races, but that’s another discipline, another day and there will be other favourites. I will try my best and show some good skiing.

I will enjoy the victory and not think too much about the [World Cup] standings, but every result helps going into the end of the season.

The rest of the race proved to be a mere formality, with nobody looking close to threaten Odermatt’s blistering time.

Aside from Odermatt’s stunning run, one of the other stand-out moments - for much more worrying reasons - came when the American Jared Goldberg took a serious-looking fall, but was thankfully able to trudge off the course unaided.

A memorable mention goes to Vincent Kriechmayr, who was 1.03 seconds further back after the current Super-G world champion bounced back from his battle from Covid-19 to finish in ninth place.

It has all set everything up very nicely heading into the Super G race at Beijing on 8 February.

---

