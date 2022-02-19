Winter sports are often subjected to difficult conditions, and the mixed team parallel finals is battling the elements at Beijing 2022.

The event, the last chance for Mikaela Shiffrin to rescue her Olympics, was scheduled to get underway at 02:00 GMT.

However, high winds prompted officials to delay the start by at least one hour. A second inspection forced a further delay, with 04:00 GMT the earliest possible start

And with the wind whipping on the mountain, officials took novel measures to try and get the event on.

The racers have to navigate their way through gates, but with the wind so high officials took the decision to cut the fabric holding the gates together to limit the wind resistance.

“I have never seen the gates cut like this before,” said Nick Fellows on Eurosport commentary. "There are some serious wind speeds. It is becoming nigh-on impossible.

“Every now and again it looks okay, then from nowhere there is a gust of wind and big drifts of snow. It is coming from every direction and is so unpredictable, which is the big problem.

“The forecast is for it to get worse not better.”

"It was a strange sight to see the holes being cut in the Olympic rings, but with time tight - as many of the racers are eager to head back to Europe for the resumption of the World Cup - every effort was being made to get the event on."

