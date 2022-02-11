In a social media post on Friday American skier Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about the “rollercoaster” that is involved when it comes to competing at an Olympics.

Shiffrin cut a relieved figure during Friday’s super-G as she came down the track unharmed to finish 9th, a stark contrast to her crashes in both the giant slalom and slalom.

In her post on Twitter Shiffrin thanked her team and said she would have to “hang on tight” to the rollercoaster, offering advice to others who may be struggling with defeat during the games.

She did confirm that she would begin training for the downhill, which means she will end up doing at least four events and could well do the combined given that also contains a downhill run.

“The girl who failed… could also fly,” Shiffrin wrote.

“It’s wonderful to train and compete alongside all of these courageous and incredible women, who have overcome so much in their life, just to get here. But being here can really hurt too.

“There’s a lot of disappointment and heartbreak going around in the finish area, but there’s also a lot of support. And most importantly, every day there are at least a few spectacular and inspirational performances that we all get to witness and admire. (Lara Gut, Mirjam Puchner and Michelle Gisin!)

“It’s a lot to digest in just one event… let along the whole rollercoaster rode of an entire Olympics.

“Wellllll, guess I better hang on tight to the coaster cause we have plenty still to come. First DH training starts tomorrow! Sending my love to those who are feeling that striking hurt of defeat… only let it beat you down for a little bit, and then you stand up again and throw a few punches back.

“Special thank you to my little team within the team for their unfailing support through triumph and the tough times as well.

“Today was a good day, so I’m just gonna let it be that.”

The super-G was won by Lara Gut-Behrami, her first Olympic gold, which means it’s three different winners from three events with Sara Hector winning the giant slalom and Petra Vlhova taking the slalom.

