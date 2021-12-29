Aleksander Aamodt Kilde blew apart the competition to claim a third straight World Cup super-G victory in Bormio, Italy.

Victories at Beaver Creek and Val Gardena had teed up the hat-trick chance, which the Norwegian took with aplomb as he soared down the course in 1:27.95 – 0.72 seconds clear of Raphael Haaser as Austria’s wait for a win this season went on.

Ad

With four super-G victories across the last year, Kilde looks the standout skier heading into the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February, with Eurosport commentator Nick Fellows declaring: "The Viking is back on top!"

Bormio 'The viking is back on top' - Kilde 'monsters' super-G run in Bormio 2 HOURS AGO

Kilde leads Matthias Mayer by 70 points in the super-G standings, while he climbed above the Austrian into second in the overall race, albeit still nearly 300 points adrift of Swiss leader Marco Odermatt.

"What an incredible race,” he said.

“I skied according to my plan, I tried to manage the bumpy parts well. I knew how to be good in the key places.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games live and on-demand on discovery+

Bormio Run of the Day in Bormio - Aleksander Aamodt Kilde wins super-G with 'great performance' 2 HOURS AGO