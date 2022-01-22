Dave Ryding has said he never stopped believing after he became the first Briton to win a race in the Alpine skiing World Cup when he stunningly captured the classic Kitzbuhel slalom

Ryding will now be seen as one of the medal contenders in the slalom with the win coming just two weeks ahead of the Beijing Olympics.

The 35-year-old placed second behind Marcel Hirscher in the Kitzbuhel slalom in 2017, but he becomes the first Briton to win a race in the Alpine skiing World Cup in its 55-year history.

He sat sixth after the first run and laid down an impressive run in the second to beat Norway’s Lucas Braathen by 0.38 seconds. Ryding kissed the snow after crossing the finish line in a time of 49.86 sec in his second run and would be later confirmed as not only the first Brit to win a World Cup race but also the oldest male winner of a World Cup slalom

And Ryding – a veteran on the circuit – said that he never stopped believing he would make history.

"You know, I'm 35 now, but I never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup, in Kitzbuhel, I mean, I don't know if dreams are made better," Ryding said.

“It's some place and you can hear the cheers behind you! Thanks for the support.

“It means the world just to hear some Brits cheering because, you know, I don't have a home race but there's always some Brits in the Alps because we love skiing and we love to party as well.

“So, thank you.”

The Winter Olympics start on 4 February.

‘Sensational!’ - Ryding makes history in Kitzbuhel with World Cup win

