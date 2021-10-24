It wasn’t to be for the Austrian home fans as 30-year-old Roland Leitinger fell agonisingly short of his maiden World Cup victory, with Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt instead taking his first win as he triumphed in the Giant Slalom in Solden on Sunday.

Leitinger, a former World Championships silver medallist, stunned the field with a blistering opening run but he couldn’t quite match the pace set by the man who went before him, Odermatt.

Instead he had to settle for his first ever podium, in front of the Austrian fans, whilst Odermatt took just the third Giant Slalom win of his career.

It’s the perfect start to the season for Odermatt, who has his sights set on the Overall title as his young career develops.

Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec rounded off the podium.

Elsewhere it was another great day for the US team with 23-year-old River Radamus putting in a great performance to briefly lead.

The American was eventually knocked out of the leader’s chair, although not before he entertained fans with his snow leopard hairstyle and mask, but he still took a memorable sixth place.

“Just to kick off the season,” he said of his hair between runs. “This one is from Chad Fleischer, American great speed skier from years past. So, it’s my tribute to him, it’s cool and it gets a lot of comments.”

The result marks his first top 10 in an individual World Cup event to go with Mikaela Shiffrin’s win and Nina O’Brien’s ninth-place on Saturday.

It was rising Norwegian star Lucas Braathen who put down the fastest run of the second leg, a welcome site for fans after his season was cut short in January due to a bad knee injury. He moved up 12 spots from the first run thanks to that performance to finish in seventh.

More to follow...

