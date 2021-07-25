Simone Biles is all but through to the all-around, vault and floor event finals despite a relatively shaky opening day in Tokyo.

Two groups of athletes are still to compete but Biles currently leads the all-around and vault standings, and sits second in the floor event.

However, poor performances on the uneven bars and balance beam leaves her qualification prospects in the balance.

Tokyo 2020 Gadirova twins impress for Team GB in artistic gymnastics qualifying 7 HOURS AGO

It was synonymous of an unusually sub-par day for the United States gymnastics team in general, as they failed to record the highest score of the day for the first time at a World Championships or Olympics since 2010.

With a score of 170.562, the typically dominant Team USA were forced to settle for second behind the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) 171.629.

Biles topped the all-around individual standings despite being plagued by rocky landings, an outcome reflective of the incredibly high standards the American has set throughout her career.

The 24-year-old dazzled in Rio in 2016, taking home four gold medals to supplement her 19 World Championship victories.

That quadruple Games haul, in the individual all-around, the vault, the floor exercise, and the team event, set a US record for most women’s gymnastics golds.

She is the most decorated American of all time but the superstar’s reign of dominance could soon be coming to an end, with Biles hinting that she could walk away following the Paris Games in 2024.

The top eight scorers on each event qualify for the finals, with the United States’ Sunisa Lee and the ROC’s Angelina Melnikova currently sitting in second and third behind Biles in the all-around standings.

Team GB’s Jessica Gadirova has a chance to make both the all-around and floor finals, sitting 10th and fourth respectively, as the gymnastics two-per-country means the US and ROC will not be able to take all their gymnasts through.

Simone Biles: The queen of modern Gymnastics

Floor – 14.133

Biles made an uncharacteristically shaky start on the floor exercise.

The Texan-born star announced herself in Tokyo by performing both signature moves she made her own in Rio, ‘The Biles’ and ‘The Biles II’.

The former is a double layout with a half twist, while ‘The Biles II’ involves a triple-double somersault.

Biles nailed both moves to near perfection before a huge bounce on her final on her third pass took her off the mat and out of bounds.

Despite her erroneous landing, judges accounted for the difficulty of the routine to award her a score of 14.133.

Vault – 14.966 and 15.183

The off-key start continued for Biles in her first vault, with the American again knocked back by a loose landing.

A big step at the end of the routine saw her end slightly off the mat again, prompting a frustrated reaction and an eye-roll before the judges awarded her 14.966.

Biles finally got into her groove on her second attempt however, sticking a two and a half twist to customary perfection to score 15.183.

At the time this was the best score in the vault and put the US in a strong position with Jade Carey following up in second.

Uneven bars - 14.566

Overrotating on the dismount, Biles' score of 14.566 puts her in the weakest position with regards to individual event qualifying.

Her lowest score in qualifying at the Rio Games in 2016, many regard the bars to be the 24-year-old's weakest individual event.

Placed eighth at the time of writing, Biles could still make it to the bars finals, especially given only the highest scoring two of ROC's four currently placed gymnasts will be eligible to go through.

Balance beam – 14.066

A disappointing end to a disappointing day, relatively speaking for an athlete with over 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

Biles can take heart from what was a generally strong beam performance in what is, by her own assessment, one of her weaker events.

Once again it was the landing that proved her undoing, as a stumble coming down from a double back somersault sabotaged her score.

Biles’ reaction to the 14.066 score announcement told viewers everything they needed to know about what she thought of her performance.

Arms folded, the four-time Games champion blew out her cheeks and scowled, pacing around with disappointment etched on her face.

It is a testament to the Texan’s supremacy that she can have an off-day and still be the highest scorer on a typically dominant US team.

- - - - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Watch Whitlock's stunning pommel horse routine as Brit progresses in Tokyo YESTERDAY AT 11:01