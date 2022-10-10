CJ Ujah has been cleared of deliberately taking banned substances at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and will serve a reduced ban.

Ujah has been banned for 22 months, which is backdated to August 6, 2021 - the date he failed his drugs test.

He will not be allowed to compete until June 5, 2023 as the Athletics Integrity Unite (AIU) and World Anti-Doping Agency deem athletes are still responsible for everything they put in their body.

"In this case, after a thorough examination of the facts, we were satisfied that Mr Ujah did indeed ingest a contaminated supplement, but he was unable to demonstrate that he was entitled to any reduction in the applicable period of ineligibility based on his level of fault," said AIU head Brett Clothier.

"Taking supplements is risky for athletes as they can be contaminated or even adulterated with prohibited substances.

"Athletes owe it to their fellow competitors to be 100 per cent certain before putting anything into their body. If there is the slightest doubt, leave it out."

Ujah, along with team-mates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, lost their silver medals which they had originally won when Great Britain missed out on gold by 0.01 seconds to Italy.

Kilty said he will never forgive Ujah for his “sloppy and reckless” behaviour, despite an apology from the 28-year-old earlier this year.

“I would like to make it clear that I unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement and this was the reason why an anti-doping rule violation occurred at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Ujah.

“I sincerely regret that this has inadvertently led to the forfeiture of the men’s 4x100m relay team’s Olympic silver medals. I would like to apologise to my team-mates, their families and support teams for the impact which this has had on them. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Ujah could return at the 2023 Athletics World Championships in Budapest next August.

