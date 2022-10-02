Mo Farah still has “a lot more give” to athletics as he approaches his 40th birthday, according to Eliud Kipchoge.

Farah revealed that he had been feeling "pain and tightness" in his right hip over the past 10 days and that despite treatment, the issue "hasn't improved enough" to enable him to make the start line in Greenwich.

The development is a blow to the 39-year-old Farah, who won the Big Half earlier this month and had been preparing for his fourth marathon appearance in London, and first tilt since 2019.

But world record holder Kipchoge, who lowered his marathon time by 2hr 01 09 secs, believes Farah “can still keep going”.

“I want to wish him a quick recovery from his injury,” said Kipchoge, who is London to watch the marathon, per the Guardian

“Injuries are part of the challenges of elite sport. My advice is to recover from your injury and come back.

“Mo Farah has a lot more to give. I think he will come back stronger. The training is there and after the injury he can come back and show the world what is actually in him.

“Age is a number. If you are training well and focused in the right direction on what you are doing, then you can continue to perform. Mo can still w in the best races.”

After knocking half a minute off his marathon time in Berlin, Kipchoge believes he can run even faster in the 26.2 mile distance.

“I think there are still goals for me,” he said.

“I don’t want to say if I can run under two hours in an official race but I’ll try to still beat the world record.”

Kipchoge was asked to give his opinion on the greatest distance athlete of all time after Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele stressed that he should be regarded as No 1.

Keneisa has three Olympic gold medals, 17 world championship titles and multiple world records to his name.

“I agree that Kenenisa is the best of all time,” Kipchoge said. “He has a lot of medals in cross country, track, Olympics, and he has done well in the marathon. I agree he is the best.

“He has been a positive role model to me and the whole generation. He has won so much on track, winning gold medals in Olympics, world championships and cross country. He is really a role model.”