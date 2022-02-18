Blessing Okagbare has been banned from athletics for ten years after committing multiple anti-doping offences.

The Nigerian, who won silver in the long jump at 2008 and is a two-time Commonwealth champion on the track, was found to have both used prohibited substances and failed to co-operate with an investigation into her case.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) thus levied two consecutive five-year bans.

The 33-year-old was initially suspended during Tokyo 2020 after failing a drugs test.

"A ban of 10-year is a strong message against intentional and co-ordinated attempts to cheat at the very highest level of our sport," the head of the AIU, Brett Clothier, said in a statement.

Okagbare, who holds the African Record over both 100 and 200 metres, had been tipped as a potential contender in the blue riband sprinting event in Japan, winning her heat in 11.05 seconds.

Okagbare tested positive for a human growth hormone (HGH) and was charged with three anti-doping offences in October.

Okagabare had denied those charges and now has 30 days to appeal against the decision of the AIU's disciplinary tribunal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

