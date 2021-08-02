Former Olympic champion Greg Rutherford was inside the Olympic Stadium to watch a thrilling finale to the Tokyo 2020 men’s long jump final.

Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou leapt 8.41m in the final round to snatch gold from Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria, who had a chance to respond but agonisingly pulled up injured on the runway having appeared to tweak his hamstring in the fourth round.

The dramatic finish meant European champion Tentoglou won by virtue of his second jump being better than Echevarria’s, who also posted 8.41m in the third round.

“Of course from my point of view the event of the morning has to be the men’s long jump,” said Rutherford, who jumped 8.31m to win Olympic gold in 2012.

What an incredible show. We all thought Echevarria coming into this, it would be how much is he going to win this by.

“The performance in his prelims were fantastic, thought this would be easy, then steps up – in the final round – Tentoglou of Greece. This man has been picking up major medals and titles all over the place.

“There were big hopes for him from a European standpoint, and it was fantastic to see, on count back he manages to win the Olympic title. What a performance, it shows how interesting these events can be, how they can play out.

“He wasn’t really in the mix until the final round, pulls out his best performance, one of the best jumps of his life, and we have another European champion in the men’s long jump.

“Cuba pick up second and third, they’ll be thrilled to bits. That’s been a remarkable morning.”

