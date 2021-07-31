Asher-Smith was one of the main medal hopes for Great Britain and came into the games hoping to challenge the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson for Olympic gold.

But Asher-Smith struggled in her semi-final and was eventually eliminated after hoping to make it through as one of the fastest qualifiers.

Speaking on Eurosport after it was confirmed that Asher-Smith wouldn’t be going through Rutherford said “This is athletics at its most brutal. She came here hoping to go away with three medals from this Olympic Games, in the 100, 200 and the 4 by 1, and it wasn’t to be.

“I was slightly worried when I was watching her to be honest, there seems to be some form of slight issue with her body.

“She had a hamstring issue coming into the Games, she had to pull out of one of the competitions leading into it, and I fear that maybe that hamstring hasn’t quite recovered as she would have hoped.

It’s very, very rare to see people pull Dina back, and overtake her.

“We saw it in the qualification but we hoped it was just her easing down. In that semi-final, it just looked like Dina wasn’t quite firing on all cylinders and that’s absolutely gutting.”

One Brit will be in the final though after Daryll Neita made it through thanks to a blistering performance in the final semi-final that saw her make it through as one of the fastest qualifiers.

“The only silver lining we take from it is of course the wonderful Daryll Neita has just made her first Olympic final,” Rutherford added.

“She’s an incredibly lovely human and a fantastic, hard working athlete so to see her re-paid for that really is special.”

