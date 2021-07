Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Did I make the final? YES!' - Amazing reaction from GB's Neita after 100m semi-final

'Did I make the final? YES!' - Watch this amazing reaction from Team GB's Daryll Neita after she secures her qualification through from the 100m semi-final. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:12, an hour ago