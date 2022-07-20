Dina Asher-Smith clocked a season's best time to reach the final and continue her defence of her 200 metres title at the World Championships in Oregon.

Asher-Smith (21.96 seconds) finished second in a hugely competitive second semi-final, pipped by a single hundredth of a second on the dip by Tamara Clark of the USA, with Elaine Thompson-Herah, a two-time Olympic gold medallist over the distance , also progressing in third.

Ad

The trio were three of five athletes to run beneath 22 seconds, with Jamaica's Shericka Jackson the fastest qualifier through to the final with a time of 21.67.

World Championships 'I didn't expect that!' - Asher-Smith storms into 100m semis with quickest time 17/07/2022 AT 07:46

Jackson and Thompson-Herah had pushed Asher-Smith off the podium in the 100 metres as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led home an all-Jamaican podium , and the British record holder knows that she faces a tough task if she is to defend her crown over the longer distance.

"I am really happy with that," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

"The field is so wide open and the quality is so high. We knew we had to run this very well so I was really happy to get second.

'You can win after 30' - Fraser-Pryce jubilant after fifth worlds gold in 100m

"I'm happy that we've got a day break so I can rest, recuperate, focus and get ready to go again, just a bit faster."

Elsewhere in Eugene, Brazil's Alison dos Santos ended Karsten Warholm's hopes of a third successive men's 400m hurdles title, running the third fastest time in history.

Dos Santos led home America's Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt with a championship record 46.29, with Warholm appearing to struggle to hit top gear and finished seventh after an injury-hit build-up to the Worlds.

In the men's 200 metres semi-finals, Noah Lyles qualified fastest with a time of 19.62.

Teenage star and Lyles' compatriot Erriyon Knighton (19.72) won the third semi-final, with Kenneth Bednarek, another American, the third fastest through to the final.

British pair Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Joe Ferguson did not progress.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Rabat Thompson-Herah cruises to 100m victory in Rabat, injury strikes down Warholm 05/06/2022 AT 20:09