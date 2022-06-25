Yohan Blake won his fifth Jamaican 100m title in his fastest time in almost a decade as he blitzed home in 9.85s.

The 32-year-old, whose career-best of 9.69s came in 2012, outlasted his closest challenger Oblique Seville, who registered a time of 9.88s. Ackeem Blake, 20, came third in 9.93s.

It is perfect preparation for Blake with the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, set to get underway on July 15.

Blake dedicated the win to his dad who suffered a stroke earlier this week.

“I just came out here to do this for him because I’ve been in disarray all week and just kept strong to win,” the 2011 world champion said.

He also hyped up Jamaica's prospects in the sprint relay in Oregon, having seen his nation's hopes with the baton falter since Usain Bolt's retirement.

“The 4x100m relay is looking great," he added.

"The male sprint is up there again and we are looking to challenge the world again."

In the women's 100m, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Johnson sped to a season-best 10.77s ahead of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win her first Jamaican title.

Four-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce failed to make the final, despite posting 10.70s in the preliminaries, after she pulled up in Friday's semi-finals.

