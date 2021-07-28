USA put on a show at the Saitama Super Arena as they beat Iran by 120 points to 66 to get their Tokyo 2020 campaign underway after a disappointing opener.

NBA stars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard stood out in a confidence-boosting performance as USA ease past Iran and take a step closer to qualification from Group A.

Lillard, who plays his domestic basketball for NBA side Portland Trail Blazers, scored an impressive 21 points made up of seven three-pointers, only the fourth USA player to do this including teammate Durant.

USA lost their opening game 83-76 to France on Sunday in a shock result, but are back on track after this morning’s important performance.

They’re next in action on Saturday when they take on Czech Republic, who take on France later this morning.

