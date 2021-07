BMX

Tokyo 2020 - Bethany Shriever celebrates semi-final win with family in cool moment before taking BMX gold

Shriever won all of her races to take a stunning first gold medal for Team GB in BMX racing, moments after teammate Kye Whyte had won silver. The 22-year-old from Leytonstone, Essex had earlier been able to connect with friends and family after winning her semi-final.

00:00:22, 2 hours ago