Defending men's BMX Olympic champion Connor Fields looks set to miss out on a chance to defend his gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

The American fell heavily during the third and final run of the semi-final at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Fields stayed down in evident pain, and was taken away on a stretcher.

Tokyo 2020 Whyte claims silver for GB on medal-laden morning for Great Britain 3 MINUTES AGO

We can confirm that Connor Fields is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation," the USA cycling team doctor said.

"We will share additional updates as they become available."

Action was earlier delayed after heavy rain left the BMX course sodden as the weather continue to wreak havoc on Tokyo 2020.

Play has also been suspended in the men's golf competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club and the women's rugby sevens at Tokyo Stadium.

Great Britain's Kye Whyte competes in the cycling BMX racing men's quarter-finals run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'I'm in shock' - Shriever, Whyte after winning first Team GB BMX gold 21 MINUTES AGO