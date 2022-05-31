Harris Akbar's gold was the highlight of a tremendous European Championships for GB Boxing which saw the team collect eight medals.

Akbar beat Ukraine's world champion Yurii Zakharieiev to set up a final against Wales' Garan Croft which he won by unanimous decision with the 23-year-old light-middleweight becoming just England's third European champion since 1961.

Along with Croft, flyweight Kiaran MacDonald and middleweight Lewis Richards had to settle for silver after final defeats on Monday while welterweight Ioan Croft, middleweight Sam Hickey, heavyweight Lewis Williams and super heavyweight Delicious Orie brought back bronze medals from Armenia.

Akbar said: "It's amazing. I can't put this into words. This is my first time in a European final and the first at senior elite level.

"I'd just like to thank everyone. Everyone who has supported me, coached me or couldn't be here today.

"It's because of you that I'm here today and the reason I'll have a gold medal hanging from my neck.

"He's (Garan Croft) an immense fighter and this shows you what GB Boxing is all about. We are two of the best in Europe and it goes to show how elite our boxers (in the GB Boxing squad) are.

"I am over the moon. I just can't wait for it to properly settle in when I'm back home. Then I'll know how buzzing I really am."

GB Boxing's performance director Rob McCracken was thrilled after a terrific week of performances saw the British contenders win 25 of the 39 bouts they contested.

He said: "It has been a fantastic week with lots of positives for the team. To come away with eight medals, one gold and three silver, is a fantastic effort by the boxers and all of the coaches and support staff that have helped them in achieving their goals.

"There have been some brilliant performances throughout the competition against a high level of opponent and the boxers will have learned a lot and gained valuable experience from these championships which will only help them to improve looking forward.

"These results, at an early stage in the cycle, put us in a good position for the rest of the year as we look forward to helping them get more experience ahead of the Olympic qualification campaign for Paris that will get underway next year."

