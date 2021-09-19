Amir Khan, 34, has been denied travel from New York to Colorado after a row over face coverings.

It is reported that the boxer’s friend was not wearing his face mask "high enough", which led to the pair being removed for refusing to comply with crew requests.

Khan said he was left "disgusted" after the incident, which led to himself and a friend to be escorted off the American Airlines flight from Newark Airport.

He said: "I was taken off the plane today when I was going to training camp to Colorado Springs, by the police.

"Obviously a complaint was made by staff, they said that my colleague's mask was not high enough and not up, that they had to stop the plane and take me and my friend off.

I did nothing wrong.

“Now I have to reschedule another airplane to travel back to training camp which is really upsetting, and I'm just so disgusted that American Airlines would do this to us and ban me from travelling."

The flight returned to the gate before take-off at Newark Liberty International Airport, American Airlines said, after two passengers "reportedly refused to comply with repeated crew member requests to stow luggage, place cell phones in airplane mode and adhere to federal face covering requirements".

An American Airlines spokesman added: "Our customer relations team is reaching out to Mr Khan to learn more about his experience and reinforce the importance of policies implemented for the safety of our customers and crew."

