Canelo Alvarez won his third encounter with Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision after 12 gruelling rounds to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship in Las Vegas.

All three judges scored the fight - 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 - in favour of Alvarez. The pair warmly embraced each other afterwards despite their previous two fights being marred by controversy.

"Thank you my friend, we gave the fans three great fights," Canelo said after the fight.

"I want to shake hands with Canelo,” Golovkin said. “Congrats to all his team. He's a real warrior - if you don't understand that, you don't understand nothing."

Alvarez and Golovkin had two memorable middleweight title fights in 2017 and 2018.

The first fight was bitterly contested and ended in a draw, although boxing critics felt Golovkin deserved the win. The second – which Canelo won on a majority decision - was delayed as Alvarez was handed a six-month suspension because he tested positive in a drugs test which he blamed on eating contaminated meat.

After two closely contested fights, Alvarez deservedly won what was surely the final chapter of their meetings.

The Mexican dominated from the first round and had plenty of joy with his left hook. Golovkin’s trainer Johnathan Banks told his fighter "let’s go to work" after an eighth round with the Kazakh evidently behind on points.

Golovkin improved from the ninth round onwards and began to land with his jab, but Alvarez was not hurt. For Golovkin, the night ended with him losing his second fight in 45 career bouts.

When Golovkin, 40, was asked if he would continue fighting he said: "Absolutely, I still have this fire burning within me. I have the passion for boxing. Don't forget I have three belts at 160lbs. I feel great.

"I did not allow any serious shots. I'm tired, I'm fresh. I feel the strength and power within me. Of course if opportunity presents I will be looking to return in the ring."

Meanwhile, Alvarez has called for a rematch against WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, who the Mexican lost to last time out to record the second loss of his career. However, he suggests he needs hand surgery first.

"I left everything in there,” the 32-year-old said.

“I need surgery on my hand, I'm not good in my left hand. Everybody knows [Bivol is the fight I want]. We'll see what happens in that fight. But I need rest.

"It's very important for my legacy, for my pride, for my family and my country. I will beat him."

Bivol, who is unbeaten in 20 fights, is set to defend his title against Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez on November 5.

