Team GB enjoyed a remarkable return at Tokyo 2020 but as the dust settles, thoughts are already turning to Paris 2024.

Unlike the usual four-year cycle, this time we only have to wait three for the next Games, or to be more precise, 1,082 days.

Many of the champions in Tokyo will be back, looking to defend their crowns, while new stars will emerge. Among them will be people who were in Japan getting their first Olympic experience.

Here are five of those to keep an eye on in France after a memorable Tokyo 2020 live on Eurosport and Discovery+:

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix - Diving

Just 16 years old and already an Olympic finalist, it's been an incredible rise for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

The daughter of TV star Fred Sirieix, Spendolini-Sirieix is making a name of her own after being named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2020.

This year she has kicked on, with two medals at the European Championships, and she will surely only kick on further from here.

Spendolini-Sirieix will still be a teenager in Paris, but in diving, where youngsters dominate, it could be her time to shine.

Freya Anderson - Swimming

This might seem a little strange considering Freya Anderson is already an Olympic champion, having swum in the heats of the mixed medley relay, with GB going on to win the final in a world record.

But the 20-year-old Anderson admitted that she had not been at her best here, going out in the semi-final stage of both of her individual events.

Injury had affected her build-up but the 20-year-old will surely be back with a vengeance in Paris. This is almost the first real setback in her career, but if you can win an Olympic gold in an off meet, just imagine what she can achieve when she is on form.

Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova - Gymnastics

Cheating a little bit by including two for one, but even some of their biggest fans struggle to tell twin gymnastics stars Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova apart.

The pair were part of the quartet that won Team GB's first Olympic women's gymnastics team medal in 93 years, a bronze, before Jessica became the first-ever British woman to finish in the top ten of the all-around final.

Jessica had already won European gold, silver and bronze earlier this year, and backed that up on the biggest stage.

Still only 16, the Gadirova twins should be even better by the time Paris rolls around.

Jack Carlin - Track cycling

Jack Carlin enjoyed a brilliant debut Games, earning a bronze medal in the individual sprint to add to the silver he won in the team sprint.

But the reason he makes this list is that by Paris he could take on an even bigger role. Fresh from his seventh Olympic gold and ninth medal, Jason Kenny admitted that he does not yet know whether he will continue.

Even if he does, GB's most successful Olympian had already anointed Carlin as his successor, backing him to win an individual sprint medal, which Carlin duly did.

In Paris, he will likely be the leader of GB's sprint team at the velodrome and could continue their legacy in the trio of events.

Caroline Dubois - Boxing

It is always hard to predict which boxers will return to Olympic competition, with the temptation of turning professional.

But it feels like Caroline Dubois has unfinished business after losing in the quarter-finals of the women's lightweight competition.

The former Youth Olympic champion is part of a boxing dynasty, with older brother Daniel already professional.

That will surely be part of Caroline's future, but why not after a medal in Paris 2024?

