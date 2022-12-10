Paal Golberg extended his lead at the top of the cross-country skiing World Cup standings with victory in the 10km classic in Beitostolen.

The Norwegian hit the front after 2.6km and never looked back, as he finished 7.6 seconds clear of compatriot Didrik Toenseth.

Just behind the two home town heroes, Andrew Musgrave secured his first World Cup podium in five years as he claimed third place, 10.3 seconds behind Golberg.

After finishing fifth in Ruka and fourth in Lillehammer, Musgrave improved once again to crack the top three for the first time since December 2017.

With the victory, Golberg now has a mammoth lead at the top of the overall standings, sitting on 756 points, with Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo next on 430 points.

Meanwhile, in the women's race, Finland's Kerttu Niskanen claimed her first win of the season and fourth overall.

She hit the front at the halfway stage and finished 12.7 seconds clear of Norway's Anne Kjersti Kalvaa, with Sweden's Frida Karlsson completing the podium.

