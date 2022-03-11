Richard Jouve was crowned the overall winner of the Cross Country Sprint World Cup for the 2021/22 season after a thrilling victory at the World Cup finals event in Falun.

With overall World Cup winner Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo absent, Frenchman Jouve had to finish first to overtake the Norwegian at the top of the sprint standings to claim the title.

And in a thrilling race Jouve ultimately prevailed by just 0.49s in a time of 3:03.62, beating Finland's Joni Maki to not only win the race but the overall sprint standings for the season.

Jouve was joined on the podium by fellow Frenchman Lucas Chanavat who finished third, with Sivert Wiig coming in fourth.

Jouve sealed overall victory with 568 points narrowly ahead of Klaebo on 562 points, with Chanavat finishing third on 461 points.

Meanwhile, in the women's event the Swedish fans had plenty to cheer for with Jonna Sundling winning the women's race and Maja Dahlqvist finishing third.

Dahlqvist had already sealed the overall Sprint World Cup title heading into the race, meaning the pressure was off on home snow.

And it was Sundling who dominated proceedings in front of her home crowd, the Olympic champion's winning time of 3:21.05 seeing her claim victory by a staggering 8.41s.

Anamarija Lampic finished in second, with Dahlqvist completing the podium and Julia Kern finishing fourth.

Dahlqvist finished with an overall total of 638 points, with Slovenian Lampic finishing the season second with 506 points and Sundling third on 442 points.

