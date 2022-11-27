Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo completed a sensational trio of victories in a dream start to the cross-country World Cup season with victory in the 20km pursuit in Ruka, Finland.

Five-time Olympic champion Klaebo had already secured top spot in both the sprint and 10km events on Friday and Saturday and today he completed the treble with a time of 45:30.6 in the 20km pursuit, to sit comfortably ahead in the yellow bib standings.

He edged out fellow Norwegian Paal Golberg, who finished third in the sprint and second in the 10km, by 0.7 seconds.

Calle Halfvarsson originally finished third, but he was subsequently disqualified for not following the marked course, meaning Italian Federico Pellegrino stepped onto the podium and became the first non-Norwegian to finish in the top three in this year's World Cup.

That meant that Brit Andrew Musgrave, who led the race at the 13km mark before finishing seventh, rose to sixth.

Norway dominated the opening weekend of the menâ€™s World Cup, but it was Sweden who took charge of the women's, with Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson enjoying a third consecutive one-two.

Karlsson, who finished second behind Andersson in yesterday's 10km, comfortably beat her compatriot in the 20km pursuit, with a 33.3-second winning margin.

Norwegian Tiril Udnes Weng secured her second third place of the weekend when finishing 38.3 seconds behind Andersson to beat Heidi Weng by 0.4 seconds.

Karlsson now holds the yellow bib by the barest of margins, with both her and Tiril Udnes Weng on 258 points after the opening three races.

