Veronika Stepanova produced a superb final leg to steer Russia to a narrow cross-country victory in the opening World Cup relay event of the season. In a three-horse race, Stepanova sprinted past Sweden's Moa Olsson and Norway's Helene Marie Fossesholm to win by just 1.1 seconds. Norway were the favourites for the race, with their team boosted by Therese Johaug on the third leg, but they finished third behind Sweden in the 4x5km race. There was success for the Norwegian team in the men's event, as Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo anchored their charge to victory. Klaebo, competing for Norway's first team, stopped the clock in 1:14:58.7, while Russia II and Norway II completed the podium. Sportsbeat 2021

