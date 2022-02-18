Eve Muirhead will finally get the chance to add an Olympic gold medal to her impressive collection of career achievements, as Team GB’s curlers saved Britain’s blushes at the Winter Olympics.

thrilling 12-11 semi-final win against Sweden in an extra end means the women’s team will go up against Japan in the final, with the men’s quartet taking on Sweden in their gold medal match.

Muirhead became the youngest ever skip to win an Olympic medal after leading Britain to bronze in Sochi in 2014, but now she is focused on securing that elusive gold medal.

“I'm not sure it's really sunk in just yet but I've got almost every gold medal apart from the Olympic gold medal. It's always been a dream of mine. Of course there have been times when you doubt whether you'll be back and get that chance to play for that gold”, she said.

The 31-year-old is proud of her team - which consists of Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff - and has been delighted with how they have battled throughout the competition so far, saying, “we've got so much talent as a team, we've got so much drive and fight, it's an absolute dream come true. I'm pretty speechless to be honest."

A mixed bag of results in the round robin stage saw Team GB squeeze their way through to the semi-finals, and some of their sloppy play featured early on against Sweden, giving them a mountain to climb.

"We got off to a very slow start and to give up a four in the first end against a team like Sweden, it's a very slim chance you are coming back from that. We had a good chat, said we had nothing to lose and just tried to put some pressure on them and make the game nip and tuck", Muirhead explained.

We stuck in there until the last stone of the last end.

Muirhead thinks her team’s progress in Beijing is even more exceptional, due to the quality of the teams they have faced, saying, "the strength of the field here is incredible, I remember looking at the draw and you couldn't tick anyone off, it was scary. We've proven we can be the best team in the world and now we get the chance to play for that Olympic gold medal."

Sunday’s final will also give the British skip the chance to lay some demons to rest against Japan after losing against them in the bronze medal match in PyeongChang in 2018.

"Playing Japan in the bronze medal last time and having a shot to win, it was hard when I missed that shot. It was a moment that I wanted to forget but it's been in my head since then. In a way this is very pleasing that I've got a chance to play for a gold medal now and not a bronze medal. It's against the same girls, we love the Japanese girls, they're so much fun and we get on so well with them. They just love curling and that's fantastic for the sport", she said.

'Extraordinary' - Team GB's women reach curling final with 'absolutely brilliant' win

Curling has once again taken the United Kingdom by storm, with families recreating the sport in their homes and schools improvising with different materials in order to incorporate the game into lessons for youngsters to enjoy.

With an early morning start time (01:05 GMT) facing British fans, Muirhead appreciates every single bit of support the team is receiving from back home.

"I'm buzzing to know people are going to be up watching us and that gives us an extra boost to make everyone proud back in Britain. Let's hope we have the whole of Britain behind us, and Monday morning I think we head back to Britain and I can't wait to get back to see friends and family."

