It looked like being a non-event of an Olympic Games for Team GB after suffering medal misery in numerous events, but the past 24 hours have set up what could be a golden crescendo to Beijing 2022.
On Thursday, Bruce Mouat and the British men won their semi-final against USA to guarantee GB's first medal of the games when they take on Sweden at 06:00 GMT on Saturday morning.
And today, it's the turn of Eve Muirhead and the GB women. They also face Sweden in the semi-finals and another win would give GB a second guaranteed medal of the Games in the final, which is on Sunday at 01:00 GMT.
If Muirhead and team lose, then they will contest the bronze-medal match on Saturday at 12:00 GMT.
How to watch Team GB v Sweden in women’s curling semi-final
- Team GB take on Sweden from 12.05pm GMT. Watch the semi-final on Eurosport 1 and on discovery+
