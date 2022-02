Curling

'The biggest honour of my life' - Bruce Mouat on being named Team GB flagbearer at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

We spoke to Bruce Mouat after he was announced as Team GB's flagbearer for the closing ceremony of Beijing 2022. Mouat claimed silver in the men's curling and spoke about what the future holds for the sport in Britain. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:09:14, an hour ago