Logan Gray and Greg Rutherford believe that Eve Muirhead's curlers are favourites for gold ahead of their final against Japan at Beijing 2022 - which is live on Eurosport and discovery+ from 01:05 GMT.

The men's curlers won Team GB's first medal on Sunday, although they were defeated by Sweden in a dramatic extra end in the men's final, but the nation has another chance at gold with the women's team.

In an Olympics with few medals for GB, they have shown themselves as big players in the curling world with two finals and a bronze-medal match.

And after missing out on the bronze in the mixed doubles and taking silver in the men's, two-time world junior bronze medallist Logan Gray believes that gold beckons for Muirhead's team.

"They won the bronze medal in 2014, they had a shot at bronze in 2018 and just missed it," said Gray in The Cube.

"You kind of feel like Eve Muirhead's been on a trajectory to get to his point.

"We've been waiting and waiting and she finally has an opportunity to go for the gold."

'Britain are through!' - Team GB beat Sweden in thrilling extra end to reach curling final

And former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford said it was "destiny" that they win gold, and praised GB's curlers for dominating the sport in Beijing.

"They are there, there is something in the stars, you can feel it," said the long jump gold medallist. "GB is going to have two finalists in an event, that’s incredible to see."

"After all of the doom and gloom, Eve is in there."

And Gray agreed, saying Team GB were on course for their first curling gold in 20 years as the nation take on unlikely finalists Japan.

"We’ve got to make GB favourites," he added. "Japan are not a powerhouse nation in the world of curling. Hopefully, Eve’s experience is what counts."

