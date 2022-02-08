Sweden won bronze in the mixed doubles curling after beating Great Britain 9-3 at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, with hotly-tipped Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat unable to deliver a first medal of the Games for Team GB as they conceded defeat with two ends remaining.

Team GB took the early lead, earning one point in a busy first end. There were seven stones in the house. Oskar Eriksson’s attempted guard was slightly wide, and Jennifer Dodds with the hammer had the chance to earn two points, but her effort clipped a stone near the top of the house and GB had to settle for one.

In the second end Great Britain were sloppy and it was most likely the end that lost them the game altogether. Sweden almost threw it away, but Almida de Val - who played magnificently on the day - attempted a takeout shot with the hammer which bounced perfectly, knocking out a second GB stone before coming to a halt to score Sweden an incredible four points.

Bruce Mouat slightly misjudged a clearing shot in the third end, leaving Sweden with three stones in and around the button.

Sweden then threw a guard up, which made things more complicated for GB as the game started to run away from them.

However, in a surprising turn of events Mouat nailed his shot to take out a Swedish stone. Sweden got their last stone on the button though, which left them with three in the mix. Dodds needed to pull something spectacular out of the bag to rescue the end, but got it all wrong, as Sweden took three points against the hammer and led 7-1.

They extended their lead to 8-1 in the fourth end, and gained another point in the fight despite GB utilising their power play.

It was all too much for Dodds and Mouat to turn around at this point, and despite winning the sixth end, called it a day at 9-3.

