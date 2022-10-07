Cycling - Gravel

Don’t miss this weekend: The inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships

Unofficially, the Gravel World Championships have happened annually in Nebraska for over a decade, but it will now be an official UCI event. And as you can expect, there will be plenty of gravel on the menu... Watch the women’s race from 13:00 - 15:00 UK time on Saturday, while the men’s race is live from 13:00 - 15:00 UK time on Sunday. Both races are live on eurosport.co.uk and discovery+

