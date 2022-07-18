Ben Wiggins, son of British cycling legend Bradley Wiggins, has won the 2022 European track juniors points race.

The European track championships and under-23 event is taking place in Anadia, Portugal, and the 17-year-old Briton took first place with 56 points.

His closest challenger Justus Willemsen from the Netherlands claimed second with 50 points.

In 2001, his father Bradley won the individual pursuit, UEC European Under-23 Track Championships, suggesting there could be more to come from the teenager.

Wiggins followed that up with a gold in the full European track championships in 2015, as he became one of the most successful cyclists of all time, and a figurehead of the sport in Briton.

Bradley retired with wins in the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France Grand Tours, as well as winning five gold medals at the Olympics.

