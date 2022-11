Cycling - Track

Behind the scenes in the riders' pens with Kelsey Mitchell at UCI Track Champions League in Berlin

Behind the scenes in the riders' pens with Kelsey Mitchell at the UCI Track Champions League in Berlin. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:01:50, 32 minutes ago