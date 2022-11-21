Advertisement
Cycling - Track

Track Champions League - thrilling recap of round in Berlin as Britain's Katie Archibald shines again

UCI Track Champions League - enjoy this thrilling recap of the latest round in Berlin as Britain's Katie Archibald shines again in the velodrome. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:03:00, 20 minutes ago

Archibald admits 'embarrassing' elimination error in Mallorca was 'grounding'
Berlin

Archibald admits 'embarrassing' elimination error in Mallorca was 'grounding'

00:01:14

'She doesn't know she's out!' – Confusion reigns as Archibald wins elimination race
Berlin

'She doesn't know she's out!' – Confusion reigns as Archibald wins elimination race

00:05:26

Bibic wins elimination race as GB’s Perrett takes second
Berlin

Bibic wins elimination race as GB’s Perrett takes second

00:12:28

Archibald triumphs after gaining lap in scratch
Berlin

Archibald triumphs after gaining lap in scratch

00:01:48

'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special
Berlin

'A huge drop!' - Grabosch on what makes Berlin velodrome special

00:02:03

Home star Friedrich in tears after keirin elimination
Berlin

Home star Friedrich in tears after keirin elimination

00:00:10

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters
Berlin

'Welcome to the big time!' - Meet The Upsetters

00:02:50

'Something special' – How a famous factory designed the UCI Track Champions League trophy
Berlin

'Something special' – How a famous factory designed the UCI Track Champions League trophy

00:02:23

