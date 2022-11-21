Cycling - Track

Track Champions League - thrilling recap of round in Berlin as Britain's Katie Archibald shines again

UCI Track Champions League - enjoy this thrilling recap of the latest round in Berlin as Britain's Katie Archibald shines again in the velodrome. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

