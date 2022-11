Cycling - Track

Track Champions League 2022: Mathilde Gros on 'special' Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome

Mathilde Gros explains what makes the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome so special to her ahead of the third round of the Track Champions League on Saturday night. After a great debut season, the UCI TCL is back for season two. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:02:13, an hour ago