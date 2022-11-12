Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 18:29-22:34 Live

Women's Sprint - Round 1

It’s been so long since we last saw a three-up sprint match that I had completely forgotten they were a thing. It’s a whole different wheel game when you’ve got two riders to keep an eye on behind you, or one behind and one in front, or two ahead. You get the idea.

Anyway, that’s for the both the first round and semi-finals. The opening bouts are made up of six races from which the six winners go, then the semi-finals will produce a two-rider final which will revert to the more familiar two-up format.

Last time no-one came close to dethroning Harrie Lavreysen on the men’s side, or Emma Hinze on the women’s, but I have a feeling they’re going to be much closer run things this year.

Tonight's running order

UCI Track Champions League 2022 Event 1 Mallorca Schedule Image credit: Eurosport

All local times. If you're reading this in the UK, take off an hour.

Good evening and welcome

It's the opening night of racing in the second series of the UCI Track Champions League, live from Velòdrom Illes Balears de Palma. Mallorca is an all-year round cycling Mecca and this brand new event, taking place on the island, will be the centre of the cycling world for the next three hours. Our attention will be evenly divided between the muscle-bound sprinters and the lean, mean endurance machines, making up an all-star line-up of 72 track stars - 36 men and 36 women - who will be busting the boards and giving it everything they’ve got.

We're roughly fifteen minutes away from the first event of the night, round one of the women's sprint competition. We don't have Emma Hinze, who won all four nights of the sprint, defending her title, which means we're guaranteed a new champion. Who will take over from her at the top?

The UCI Track Champions League is back

Archibald returns to defend her title from the inaugural series of the innovative and trailblazing event, and this time around she will be joined by her good friend and former GB team-mate Kenny and a wave of new talent making their debuts.

Kenny will be joining current champion Archibald, who continues her return to the track following time out from racing in 2022, with the pair being good friends and former team-mates for Great Britain.

When her participation was confirmed, Kenny said: “I’m really looking forward to competing in my first UCI Track Champions League.

"I felt like a fan when I was watching it last season and every round was packed with exciting and spectacular racing.

“The new format and high-tech presentation that the series brings has taken track cycling to a whole new level and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Other new talents joining the legendary British duo on the women’s roster are reigning UCI world and Olympic champion Jennifer Valente (USA), two-time European champion Rachele Barbieri (Italy), current UCI World Scratch champion Martina Fidanza (Italy), and multiple Junior UCI world champion Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan). reigning European Scratch champion Anita Stenberg (Norway) is also returning to fight for the title after missing out in 2021.

‘Making a statement’ - Katie Archibald top moments

- - -

