Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: Harrie Lavreysen pips Matthew Richardson in thrilling sprint final in London

Harrie Lavreysen edged out Matthew Richards in a thrilling individual sprint final that went down to the wire in the penultimate round of the 2022 UCI Track Champions League. The race involved two rare track stands and a close finish in front of a packed London crowd as the world's two best sprinters went head to head. They will battle for the Men's Sprint title on Saturday live on discovery+.

00:02:36, an hour ago

