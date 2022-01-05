Amy Pieters will be transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands but remains unconscious two weeks after crashing in training.

The Dutch rider was placed into an induced coma at a hospital in Alicante after requiring surgery to relieve pressure on her brain following an incident while away with the national track team in Spain.

The three-time Madison world champion, 30, remains in a stable but unchanged condition.

"Amy Pieters will be transported from Spain to a hospital in the Netherlands by a specialist team of Eurocross on Thursday, January 6," read a statement from her road team SD Worx.

"Pieters is breathing independently and the sedation has been phased out. Otherwise, her situation is stable but unchanged.

"Only when the rider awakens will the medics be able to get a first impression of the consequences of the fall."

Pieters is a four-time stage-winner at the Women's Tour and the reigning Dutch national champion on the road.

Cyclo-cross world champion Lucinda Brand dedicated victory at the GP Sven Nys to her team-mate on New Year's Day, while many other riders have tweeted their support.

Fellow track and road star Ellen van Dijk tweeted: The end & beginning of a year are normally times to post something. At this moment I struggle a bit with it.

"Thinking of Amy, nothing else seems important. I don’t know if posting about Amy will help her, but who knows.

"May the power of the peloton be with you."

