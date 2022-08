Cycling

Highlights: Dylan Groenewegen victorious in Stage 2 of Arctic Race of Norway in Brønnøysund

Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) emerged victorious from a bunch sprint on Stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway. Groenewegen broke away early before holding off Amaury Capiot (Arkea Samsic) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), who rallied late on in Brønnøysund, to secure his seventh victory since joining the Australian team.

00:04:35, 2 hours ago