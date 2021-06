Cycling

Baloise Belgium Tour - 'What a fantastic sprint' - Mark Cavendish ecstatic after Stage 5 win

Remco Evenepoel retained the blue jersey to secure an overall general classification win and take the Tour of Belgium, to continue his build-up to Tokyo 2021. Mark Cavendish was competing in the tour for the first time and took the 151st success of his stella career with an emotional celebration.

00:05:04, 22 minutes ago