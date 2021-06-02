Alexey Lutsenko won the stage 4 time trial of the Criterium du Dauphine to cut Lukas Postlberger’s overall lead to one second at the half-way point.

The Kazakh rider was quickest with a time of 0:21:36 over the 16.4km course, eight seconds ahead of his Astana-Premier Tech team-mate Ion Izagirre and nine in front of Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

As it turned out, Postlberger’s ninth placed finish was just enough to hold on to the yellow jersey, but only by one second over the stage 4 winner. The Austrian is coming under increased pressure from not just Lutsenko, but Asgreen and Izagirre, who are nine seconds further back.

The Ineos Grenadiers riders of Richie Porte (14 seconds) and Britain’s Geraint Thomas (24 seconds) are still well in contention, too, with four stages remaining following a fourth day which shook up the standings.

The event is typically seen as a warm-up for the Tour de France, which begins on June 26, and continues tomorrow (Thursday) with a flat 175.4km stage running from Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier.

Stage 4 results

1 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:36

2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:44

3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:44

4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:48

5 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:21:49

6 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:51

7 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:21:53

8 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:57

9 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:59

10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:59

General Classification after Stage 4

1 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12:57:07

2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech +0:00:01

3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep +0:00:09

4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech +0:00:09

5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe +0:00:13

6 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM +0:00:14

7 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers +0:00:16

8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers +0:00:24

9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe +0:00:32

10 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team +0:00:34

