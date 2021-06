Cycling

Cycling news - Astana–Premier Tech rider Omar Fraile takes Spanish national title in late effort

Watch the closing stages to the 2021 Spanish national championships as Astana-Premier Tech rider Omar Fraile made his move late to take the title. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment.

00:03:45, an hour ago