Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) expressed his surprise that Dylan Groenewegen revealed the two had a private meeting to the media and that he did not receive a personal apology for the Jumbo-Visma rider's role in a career-threatening crash at the Tour de Pologne last year.

"I was surprised to read the comments made by Groenewegen with regard to our recent meeting," Jakobsen wrote on Twitter.

"The meeting was arranged to try to reach a common understanding relating to the accident in Poland last August. The content of this meeting was supposed to stay confidential, between the two of us and our legal teams.

Giro d'Italia Can anyone stop Bernal and Yates? 8 key questions ahead of Giro 04/05/2021 AT 18:08

"I am disappointed that Dylan has talked about our meeting publicly. I will not do so.

"I would like to set the record straight, though: Dylan has not offered a personal apology and he has not shown willingness to take any responsibility for his actions. I still would like to reach an understanding with Dylan, but it takes two to tango.

"Further proceedings are now being taken care of by my legal team and for that reason I will not be able to make any further comment."

Jakobsen made an emotional comeback at the Tour of Turkey last month and is currently competing at the Volta ao Algarve.

Groenewegen, who has apologised publicly, is expected to race for Jumbo-Visma at the Giro d'Italia which gets underway on Saturday.

Tearful Dylan Groenewegen sorry for Tour of Poland crash which put Jakobsen in coma

- - -

Tour of Turkey Cavendish celebrates the return of Jakobsen to cycling 30/04/2021 AT 08:03