Ineos Grenadiers have announced that former British road race champion Connor Swift will join them in 2023 on a two-year deal.

Swift, 26, won the British road title in 2018 and will feature for a WorldTour team for the first time when he makes the move from Arkea Samsic next year.

Ad

“I am super excited to be joining the Ineos Grenadiers," said Swift.

Tour of Norway Tour of Norway: Wins keep coming for Deceuninck - Quick-Step 29/05/2019 AT 19:26

"The way the team is evolving at the minute, with the next wave of young guys coming through and the dynamic approach to racing, is really refreshing and it will be special to be a part of the journey.

There will be one familiar face for the new rider as his cousin Ben Swift is already a part of the team at Ineos.

“This is a team I have always looked up to with many riders who have inspired me,” added Connor Swift.

“To be pulling on that Ineos jersey next season, taking that step up and getting stuck into the races with these guys is something I am really looking forward to.”

Swift has competed at the last three editions of the Tour de France, and his recent achievements also include a victory at Tro-Bro Leon in 2021.

A strong all-rounder, his improvement in recent years caught the eye of Ineos deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth.

“It’s great to have Connor join the Grenadiers at such a critical point in his development,” said Ellingworth.

“He’s already shown his talent in some big races so he’ll add significant depth to the team and I am confident he’ll be an excellent fit for the team and our ambitions for the future.

“His path to this point of his career has been a consistent progression and if he maintains that upward trajectory then I have no doubt that we will see some great racing from him.”

Swift earned a career-best 70th place finish at the Tour de France in 2022.

Tour of Norway Bol surprises Norwegian favourites for Stage 1 victory 28/05/2019 AT 19:35