Deceuninck-Quick-Step have announced their team for the Giro d'Italia which includes potential GC contenders Remco Evenepoel and Joao Almeida.

After being forced to postpone his Grand Tour debut last season because of an injury, Evenepoel is now ready to make his first appearance in the three-week race and is an outside favourite to win it.

The Giro will mark Evenepoel's first competitive outing of the season, which the 21-year-old is looking forward to.

Giro d'Italia The good, the bad and the iffy – Giro d'Italia contenders 22/04/2021 AT 12:58

"I’m happy to race again after such a long period during which I worked hard to be ready for my first Grand Tour," he said.

"Being my first race since last August means that we’ll need to see how my body will react. We will take it day by day and see how things go.

The most important thing is that I am back with my team-mates and staff again, which makes me very happy.

Almeida made his Grand Tour debut at the Giro last year and carried the iconic maglia rosa for 15 consecutive days, finishing fourth overall.

"Last year it was an incredible Giro," the 22-year-old said.

"The team put in a huge effort in what was an amazing but at the same time hard three weeks. We fought for a good result, and in the end, I finished fourth on the GC.

"I would like to be up there again, fight for a nice result and keep a good feeling, which is the most important thing. Hopefully, things will go well and we’ll score some nice results.

"This year, the mountain stages are going to play a more important role in the final outcome, which means consistency will be the key."

DECEUNINCK-QUICK-STEP RIDERS

João Almeida (POR)

Rémi Cavagna (FRA)

Remco Evenepoel (BEL)

Mikkel Honoré (DEN)

Iljo Keisse (BEL)

James Knox (GBR)

Fausto Masnada (ITA)

Pieter Serry (BEL)

- - -

Brabantse Pijl Pidcock's first pro win heralds the dawn of a golden era in men's cycling 15/04/2021 AT 12:46