Romain Bardet (Team DSM) was disappointed to lose the chance of a stage win at the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, even if his showing had moved him up the general classification.

The Frenchman is something of a climb specialist, but was unable to hold off challenges from Bahrain Victorious’ Damiano Caruso, and Team Ineos pair Egan Bernal - the overall race leader - and Daniel Martinez. Caruso emerged as the stage winner.

Martinez may challenge Bardet for his fifth place, as the Colombian is just eight seconds behind him. While the 30-year-old has impressed in his debut Giro showing, he was more concerned by his failure to win the stage.

After the race, he said: “I started the day thinking I had nothing to lose, I was sixth overall and not a threat for the overall lead, and I haven’t been so active in the Giro, so it was good to get on the front and push on.

“I really have to thank my team-mates for doing such a super race today. I’d really thought about going for the stage win, so I’m very disappointed.”

Bardet also has a second place finish in stage 16 to his name, but Saturday appeared to suit his talents better than anything than had come before.

“The team were really motivated this morning and we gave it our all so there’s no regrets,” he said.

I gave it everything, and I’ve gone up a place on GC.

“But having Bahrain on the front with us was both an advantage and a problem, and I was very close, so that’s a little bit infuriating too.”

