Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – ‘At a canter!’ – Tim Merlier wins on Giro debut

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) dominated the sprint on Stage 2 to mark his Giro d’Italia debut with an early win. The Belgian soared to the finish line ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka Assos) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) after a chaotic sprint.

00:03:56, an hour ago