Cavagna 14 seconds down

The Frenchman is through the first intermediate check and he is 14 seconds down on Ganna already. It looks as though Ganna lost about 15 seconds due to that bike change, so the nails aren't in Cavagna's coffin just yet.

The TGV from Clermont Ferrand leaves the station

Remi Cavagna is just moments away from starting his effort. He is the likeliest rider to top Ganna's time, today – but it's not guaranteed, not even with that unfortunate flat tyre for the Italian.

Sagan waves to the crowd

The man wearing the ciclamino jersey (or perhaps I should say the ciclamino skinsuit) salutes the fans as he rolls across the line to seal his first points jersey in the Giro d'Italia.

Affini home in 34:01

He comes home in second place provisionally. He's still 12 seconds off the mark of 33:49 set by Ganna.

Oh my word! Nightmare for Ganna..

Ganna has had to take a bike change – and that might have scuppered his chances of a stage win. It looked like his back wheel had gone flat, either a punctured tube or a damaged wheel rim. The incident happened in the last kilometre, and he crosses the line shortly after – beating the current best time by 33 seconds. But how much time did he lose having to swap onto a new bike?

Ganna catches fourth 'minute man'

In case you were wondering whether he was on a good day or not, Ganna has just caught Davide Cimolai, who started a full four minutes before his compatriot. Ganna is managing to maintain speeds around 60km/h. Just phenomenal.

Affini, meanwhile, who we thought might challenge today, has ceded a lot of ground to Ganna, about 30 seconds.

Minali finishes his Giro

The last man in the race is the first one to finish today. He can head straight for the pub now, should he wish to. His time will only stand for a few minutes, I would think. It's a gorgeous final section and the finish itself is at the iconic cathedral in the centre of Milan. We just saw Minali lose his wheel for a second on one of the tricky turns at the end... will that become a feature of the day?

Ganna is off the ramp

And that heralds the beginning of the battle for the stage honours. I wouldn't be surprised to see Ganna spend the entire afternoon in the hotseat after this run. He is absolutely motoring along, as he has been all month, really.

Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma is also underway. He was something of a surprise winner on the opening day of this Giro. It's been suggested that he might struggle over this longer distance (the opening TT was only nine kilometres).

Big hitters...

We'll see the GC men right at the end of the afternoon, but before that in the next hour there are a few favourites for stage victory to watch out for.

13:08 Ganna

13:11 Affini

13:56 Tratnik

13:58 Cavagna

Ganna is gonna take some beating today, I'd wager. He sat up nice and early yesterday.

Starter's orders...

The first rider off the ramp today will be Riccardo Minali at 12:45 BST. He gets this honour as the race's maglia nera AKA the last man on the general classification. They'll then start at one-minute intervals until about three o'clock, when the top dogs come out to play.

Vai, Riccardo! Only Five hours and thirty-four minutes you need to catch up to take pink, pal...

Ciaooooo Tutti!

Hello, hello! And welcome to the end of the Giro. What an incredible final week it has been, and it all comes down to the race of truth. This afternoon we'll discover who has won the maglia rosa the dominant Egan Bernal, or the unexpected challenger Damiano Caruso. The odds are heavily in the Colombian's favour, but we've seen final-day meltdowns change the face of a Grand Tour before. In fact, we've seen it happen within the last year. Who could forget #PoorPrimoz?

Can Caruso stop Bernal?

Probably not, but here are the time gaps anyway...

1. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 85:41:47

2. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious +1:59

3. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange +3:23

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech +7:07

5. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM +7:48

6. Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers +7:56

7. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo +8:22

8. João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +8:50

9. Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma +12:39

10. Dan Martin (Ire) Israel Start-Up Nation +16:48

Stage 20 recap - Vintage Ineos put Bernal on cusp of Giro glory as Caruso wins

Egan Bernal is on the verge of winning the Giro d’Italia as Ineos Grenadiers played a blinder on Stage 20.

The Colombian’s closest challenger Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) rode away from Romain Bardet (Team DSM) on the final Cat. 1 climb to claim a popular win on home turf. But Bernal is unlikely to be too concerned, having finished just 24 seconds back to preserve his sizable lead of 1'59" ahead of Sunday’s time trial into Milan.

First Jonathan Castroviejo and then Dani Martinez guided the maglia rosa through the five-star mountain stage as Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) – the man tipped to light up the penultimate stage – cracked in the final few kilometres.

- - -

