Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2021 – Simon Yates: Egan Bernal has shown he is the man to beat, it wasn’t the best of first weeks

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) praised Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) following Stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia. However, he referenced a difficult first week. Bradley Wiggins, Adam Blythe and Orla Chennaoui analysed his comments in the latest episode of The Breakaway. You can watch the Giro d'Italia live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:03, an hour ago